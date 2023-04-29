Sudan fighting in its 15th day: A list of key events
Explosions and gunfire continue despite a 72-hour ceasefire; the UN says violence could escalate in West Darfur.
Published On 29 Apr 2023
Here is the situation on Saturday, April 29, 2023:
Fighting
- Explosions and heavy gunfire were reported across the capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman despite the announcement of a new 72-hour ceasefire. The sounds of air strikes, anti-aircraft weaponry, and artillery were heard.
- Sudan’s military chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has ruled out negotiations with the Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed “Hemedti” Hamdan Dagalo, accusing him of orchestrating a rebellion against the state, a day after the military expressed openness to the talks.
- The United Nations issued a warning of an escalation in violence in Sudan’s West Darfur region.
- Fighting in the region has also involved Arab militias and ethnic Darfuri tribes.
- The army has accused the RSF of opening fire on a Turkish evacuation plane as it landed at an airport outside Khartoum.
Civilians and casualties
- More than 500 people have been killed and 4,200 wounded since fighting began on April 15.
- Ongoing battles in northern Khartoum have left residents without basic services and unable to escape.
- More than 70 people have died in West Darfur’s capital el-Geneina, the Sudan Doctor’s Union said.
- Experts warn Sudan’s healthcare system is on the verge of collapse as life-saving medication is scarce, blood banks are running out, and bodies litter the streets.
- A hospital supported by Doctors Without Borders (Medecins Sans Frontieres, or MSF) was looted in el-Geneina in a violent intrusion, the group said.
- The UN’s refugee agency said fighting prompted tens of thousands of people to seek sanctuary in neighbouring countries and in other parts of Sudan. At least 75,000 have been internally displaced and close to 100,000 have crossed into neighbouring nations.
Source: Al Jazeera