Son of Putin’s spokesman says he served with Wagner in Ukraine

Nikolai Peskov says his father, Dmitry, is ‘proud’ after his stint fighting against Kyiv’s forces.

The son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said in an interview that he has served in Ukraine under an assumed name as an artilleryman in the Wagner mercenary force.

Nikolai Peskov, the 33-year-old son of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, told the privately owned Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper that he had served in Ukraine, a rare public example of the son of a senior Russian official fighting in the war.

“It was on my initiative,” Peskov, whose father has served as Putin’s spokesman since 2008, said in an interview published on Saturday. “I considered it my duty.”

He said he had served out his contract for a little under half a year under an assumed name to hide his true identity.

He received a medal for bravery, the newspaper said.

Asked about his father’s views of his service, Nikolai Peskov said: “He’s proud of me, I think. My father told me that I made the right decision.”

Wagner’s founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said Dmitry Peskov had approached him and asked him to take his son on as an artilleryman.

“Of all my acquaintances, just one person, Dmitry Sergeyvich Peskov, who at one time was reputed to be an absolute liberal, sent his son,” Prigozhin said in a video posted on Telegram. “He came to me and said, ‘Take him on as a simple artilleryman.'”

Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the deadliest European conflicts since World War II. As many as 354,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war, which is grinding towards a protracted conflict that may last well beyond 2023, according to a trove of US intelligence documents posted online.

Nikolai Peskov was born in 1990 and lived in Britain in the decade following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, according to the Kommersant newspaper. He then returned to Russia and served in the strategic rocket forces from 2010 to 2012.

In 2022, an associate of jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny pretending to be a Russian military official phoned up the younger Peskov and demanded he report to a draft office. Peskov told him that he would not be going anywhere and would solve the situation at a different level, according to a recording of the call posted online.

Dmitry Peskov, who served in the foreign ministry in Moscow and abroad before rising through the Kremlin, was sanctioned by the United States shortly after the war began along with his wife and two adult children, Nikolai and Elizaveta, according to the US Treasury.