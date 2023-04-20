K-pop star Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies at 25

Korean singer found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of the capital, Seoul, and suicide is suspected, local media report.

South Korean singer Moonbin, a member of the K-pop boy band Astro, has died at the age of 25, his music label Fantagio said.

“Members of Astro and fellow artists and staff at Fantagio are deeply saddened and shocked as we mourn him,” the label said in a statement on Thursday.

Fantagio said Moonbin’s funeral will be held “as quietly as possible” with the attendance mostly limited to family, close friends and colleagues based on the wishes of his relatives, it said.

The 25-year-old was reportedly found by his manager, who went to the singer’s home on Wednesday evening because he was not responding to calls and messages.

Police are investigating his death and have so far found no signs of foul play, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

Local media reported the singer was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul and suicide was suspected.

Moonbin was a child actor before making his debut as a member of Astro in 2016. He was set to appear at a concert in the southern city of Busan next month.

Suicide is among the leading causes of death for young people in South Korea. The country has the highest suicide rate among the OECD group of wealthy nations.

In 2017, Jonghyun, the lead singer of top South Korean boy band SHINee, died in an apparent suicide aged 27.