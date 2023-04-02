Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 403
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 403rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 2 Apr 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, April 2, 2023:
War, diplomacy
- Belarus and Moscow mark a day of unity, remembering a 1996 treaty aimed at forming a Union State of the two Slavic neighbours. Read here how the two countries have developed closer ties during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
- With no suggestion of a negotiated end to the 13 months of fighting between Russia and Ukraine, the Ukrainian defence minister said last week a spring counteroffensive could begin as soon as April. How will this offensive play out? Read here.
- Ukraine has branded Russia’s presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month of April “a symbolic blow,” joining a chorus of outrage from Western countries.
- A court in Ukraine’s capital has sentenced a top religious leader to house arrest, according to his church, amid hearings into whether he glorified invading Russian forces and stoked religious divisions.
- The Wall Street Journal has demanded the immediate release of Moscow-based correspondent Evan Gershkovich, arrested by Russia’s FSB security service on suspicion of spying. The newspaper called the arrest “a vicious affront to a free press”.
- Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has promised to boost munitions supplies to Russian forces in Ukraine during a visit to the headquarters of Moscow’s troops fighting in the country, according to footage published by the Defence Ministry.
- Proposals to stop Russian companies from sending liquefied natural gas to European Union nations were welcomed by EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.
Sport
- The International Olympic Committee has criticised Ukraine’s decision not to allow Ukrainian athletes to take part in qualifying events for the 2024 Paris Olympics if they have to compete against Russians, saying this will hurt only Ukrainian sport and its athletes.
- The war has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes and destroyed 363 sports facilities, Ukraine’s Sports Minister Vadym Huttsait said on Saturday. He said no athletes from Russia should be allowed at the Olympics or other sports competitions.
- Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina said the grass court Grand Slam was right to reverse its ban on Russian and Belarusian players, allowing them to compete this year as “neutral” athletes.
