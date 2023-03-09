Russia fires barrage of missiles on Ukraine cities, officials say

Missile attacks hit energy facility in Odesa and ‘objects of critical infrastructure’ in Kharkiv, governors say.

Russia has unleashed a barrage of missiles on cities across Ukraine, including the Black Sea port of Odesa and the northeastern city of Kharkiv, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, according to Ukrainian officials and media reports.

Air raid sirens wailed all across Ukraine early on Thursday amid the first such missile attack in weeks.

Maksym Marchenko, the governor of the Odesa region, said on Telegram that a mass missile attack had hit an energy facility in the port city, cutting off power. Residential areas had also been hit but no casualties were reported.

In the Kharkiv region, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported more than 15 strikes on Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv.

“Objects of critical infrastructure are again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

Explosions were also reported in cities in Dnieper, Lutsk and Rivne.

More soon…