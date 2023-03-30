Deaths feared after army helicopters crash in US

The incident occurred during military training in the US state of Kentucky.

Two US Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training mission over the US state of Kentucky.

The status of the crew members was not immediately known, army spokeswoman Nondice Thurman said in a statement on Thursday. It was unclear how many people were aboard the aircraft.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said deaths were expected and Kentucky police and the state’s emergency management service were responding.

“We’ve got some tough news out of Fort Campbell with early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected,” he said on Twitter.

Crew members were flying two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed at about 10pm (02:00 GMT Thursday) in Kentucky’s Trigg County, Thurman said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. “The command is currently focused on caring for the service members and their families,” she said.