3 children killed in Nashville primary school shooting: Officials

Three children suffering gunshot wounds pronounced dead at hospital after shooting on Monday morning.

Three children have been killed in a shooting at a primary school in the US city of Nashville, Tennessee, officials said.

The shooting happened on Monday at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said the suspect was dead but did not specify exactly what led to the death.

All three children had gunshot wounds, officials said, and they were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Monroe Carell Jr Children’s Hospital in Vanderbilt.

The Nashville Fire Department also said on Twitter that there were “multiple patients”.

We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School.

We can confirm we have multiple patients.

Parents coming to the school should go to 20 Burton Hills at this time. this is an active scene. — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) March 27, 2023

This is a breaking story. More to follow.