Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 390
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 390th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 20 Mar 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, March 20, 2023:
Fighting
- Putin made a surprise visit to the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Sunday in a trip condemned by members of its exiled city council.
- Ukrainian forces outside the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut are managing to keep Russian units at bay so ammunition, food, equipment and medicines can be delivered to defenders, according to the army.
- Three civilians have been killed and two wounded in Russian shelling of a residential building in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia on Sunday, regional officials said.
- The Kremlin has claimed drone flights by the United States over the Black Sea are a sign of “direct” US involvement in the conflict.
Diplomacy
- Chinese President Xi Jinping is on his way to Moscow and due to hold talks with Putin at 3pm local time (12:00 GMT).
- Xi has called for a “rational way” out of the conflict, based on a 12-point proposal released by Beijing last month.
- Putin has welcomed Chinese efforts to play a “constructive role” to try and end the crisis. The Russian president referred to Xi as his “good old friend”.
- Russia has extended by 60 days a Black Sea grain deal that allows Kyiv to export its products overseas.
-
Justice ministers from around the world are set to meet in London to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant for Putin on charges of war crimes for the deportation of hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Source: News Agencies