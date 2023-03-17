Champions League quarterfinals draw: Who is playing who and when?

The draw has been made for the quarterfinals of Europe’s top club football competition.

Champions League holders Real Madrid have drawn Chelsea in the quarterfinals of Europe’s top club football competition, while Manchester City will take on Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, Napoli will face AC Milan in an all-Italian showdown, while Inter Milan will take on Benfica.

The draw on Friday was held in the Swiss city of Nyon, home to the headquarters of organisers UEFA.

The first quarterfinal legs will be played on April 11 and 12, with the return matches on April 18 and 19.

Draw in full:

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Benfica v Inter Milan

Manchester City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Semifinal draw:

Semifinal 1: AC Milan/Napoli v Benfica/Inter Milan

Semifinal 2: Real Madrid/Chelsea v Manchester City/Bayern Munich

The first semifinals will be contested on May 9 and 10, with the return legs on May 16 and 17.