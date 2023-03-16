News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 386

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 386th day, we take a look at the main developments.

A Russian Federation Air Force Su-27 over the Bering Strait in 2013. Two Russian Su-27s intercepted the US Reaper drone over the Black Sea on March 14, 2023 [File: Mark Thiessen/AP]
Published On 16 Mar 2023

Here is the situation as it stands on Thursday, March 16, 2023:

US drone incident

  • The crash of a United States military surveillance drone into the Black Sea after it was intercepted by Russian jet fighters continues to be “investigated”, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
  • Defence chief Lloyd Austin said the US will continue to fly wherever international law allows, after speaking with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.
  • Russia’s ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, said he told US officials that Moscow would “no longer allow anybody to violate our waters”, Moscow’s state TASS news agency reported.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the US is “ignoring” the fact that Russia had established air space restrictions around Crimea.
  • Russia’s defence ministry said it would react “proportionately” to any future US “provocations”.

Fighting

  • Ukrainian ground forces shot down a Russian fighter jet near the besieged eastern city of Bakhmut, said Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office.
  • Russian forces have taken control of the village of Zaliznianske and are expanding the encirclement of Bakhmut, head of the Russian mercenary Wagner force Yevgeny Prigozhin said.

Diplomacy

  • Finland expects Turkey to approve its NATO membership bid this week as Finnish President Sauli Niinistö is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday.
  • In a televised meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Russia was fighting “Nazis” in Ukraine and expressed support for Moscow.
  • The International Monetary Fund says its staff made “very good progress” in talks with Ukrainian officials on a set of policies supporting a new lending programme for Ukraine.

 

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies