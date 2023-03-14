Police action comes a day after Islamabad court issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan in alleged corruption and ‘terrorism’ cases.

Islamabad, Pakistan – Police have fired tear gas and water cannons at the supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister and opposition leader Imran Khan outside his residence in the eastern city of Lahore.

The police action on Tuesday came as hundreds of the members and supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party gathered outside Khan’s Zaman Park house in an upscale area of the city.

Police earlier said they were going to Khan’s house to hand him over the two arrest warrants in alleged corruption and “terrorism” cases issued by a court in capital Islamabad on Monday.

Television images showed police approaching Khan’s residence accompanied by an armoured vehicle. Khan’s supporters were also seen throwing stones at the police.

Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, a senior officer in the Islamabad Police, told reporters the police intended to arrest Khan.

“We are here to fulfil the warrant and to arrest Imran Khan,” he said.

More to follow.