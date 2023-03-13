The 2023 Academy Awards unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Everything Everywhere winning big.

It was a night of historic wins at the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, two films quickly emerged as dominant forces in the race to pick up the most Oscar trophies: the German-language war epic All Quiet on the Western Front and the topsy-turvy multiverse action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The latter ultimately pulled in the most awards, with seven wins in some of the biggest categories, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay and three of the acting categories.

But All Quiet on the Western Front, an adaptation of the 1929 anti-war novel from Erich Maria Remarque, still notched four wins, including the best international feature film trophy.

This year’s Oscars included a record number of Asian artists nominated for the acting categories — and Sunday’s ceremony made good on that promise, crowning 60-year-old screen icon Michelle Yeoh its first Asian best actress.

Her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Ke Huy Quan — a former child star and refugee born in Vietnam — also took home the prize for best supporting actor.

India also made history with its first nomination and win in the best song category for the suspender-snapping banger “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once, from producers Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang

Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley)

Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

Costume Design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Documentary Feature Film: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, Navalny

Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers

Film Editing: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, The Whale

Music (Original Score): Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, with production design from Christian M Goldbeck and set decoration from Ernestine Hipper

Short Film (Animated): Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

Short Film (Live Action): Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye

Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water