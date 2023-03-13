News|Arts and Culture

Oscars 2023: The complete list of winners at 95th Academy Awards

The 2023 Academy Awards unfolded at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, with Everything Everywhere winning big.

Michelle Yeoh holds her Oscar trophy
Michelle Yeoh attends the Governors Ball after her historic win at the Oscars on Sunday [John Locher/AP Photo]
Published On 13 Mar 2023

It was a night of historic wins at the 95th annual Academy Awards, taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

On Sunday, two films quickly emerged as dominant forces in the race to pick up the most Oscar trophies: the German-language war epic All Quiet on the Western Front and the topsy-turvy multiverse action-comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The latter ultimately pulled in the most awards, with seven wins in some of the biggest categories, including best picture, best director, best original screenplay and three of the acting categories.

But All Quiet on the Western Front, an adaptation of the 1929 anti-war novel from Erich Maria Remarque, still notched four wins, including the best international feature film trophy.

This year’s Oscars included a record number of Asian artists nominated for the acting categories — and Sunday’s ceremony made good on that promise, crowning 60-year-old screen icon Michelle Yeoh its first Asian best actress.

Her Everything Everywhere All at Once co-star Ke Huy Quan — a former child star and refugee born in Vietnam — also took home the prize for best supporting actor.

India also made history with its first nomination and win in the best song category for the suspender-snapping banger “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

Best Picture: Everything Everywhere All at Once, from producers Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang

The cast of Everything Everywhere and its directors
The cast of Everything Everywhere All at Once — from the top left, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jonathan Wang, Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu — celebrate with directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, seated below [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Actress in a Leading Role: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Yeoh holds her Oscar
Michelle Yeoh accepts the award for best performance by an actress in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Actor in a Leading Role: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Brendan Fraser with Oscar
Brendan Fraser poses with the award for the best actor [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Actor in a Supporting Role: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan receiving his Oscar
Ke Huy Quan accepts the award for best supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Actress in a Supporting Role: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis hugs her Oscar
Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her best supporting actress win [John Locher/AP Photo]

Directing: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Daniels toss their Oscars in the air
Daniel Kwan, left, and Daniel Scheinert get playful with their trophies for best director [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

Animated Feature Film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley)

Guillermo del Toro centerstage accepting an Oscar
Guillermo del Toro (centre) accepts a win for his stop-motion version of Pinocchio [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Cinematography: James Friend, All Quiet on the Western Front

James Friend with Oscar
James Friend celebrates his win for All Quiet on the Western Front [Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP]

Costume Design: Ruth Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ruth Carter centerstage, speaking in microphone
Ruth E Carter gets her second trophy in the costume category, after her win for 2019’s Black Panther [Chris Pizzello]

Documentary Feature Film: Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris, Navalny

A woman in a red dress speaks into a microphone, surrounded by filmmakers
Yulia Abrosimova (second from left), the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, addresses the crowd as the film Navalny wins best documentary [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Documentary Short Film: Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, The Elephant Whisperers

Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga hold their Oscars
Kartiki Gonsalves, left, and Guneet Monga pose with the award for the best documentary short film [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP Photo]

Film Editing: Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

A close up of a man with an Oscar
Paul Rogers accepted his Oscar by admitting Everything Everywhere All at Once was only his second film [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

International Feature Film: All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Christian M. Goldbeck, from left, winner of the award for best production design for "All Quiet on the Western Front," Edward Berger, winner of the award for best international film for "All Quiet on the Western Front," and James Friend, winner of the award for best cinematography for "All Quiet on the Western Front"
Three Oscar winners from All Quiet on the Western Front — (from left) Christian Goldbeck, Edward Berger and James Friend — attend the Governors Ball on March 12 in Los Angeles [John Locher/AP Photo]

Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley, The Whale

Three Oscar winners in a press room
Judy Chin (from left), Adrien Morot and Annemarie Bradley pose with their awards for best makeup and hairstyling for The Whale [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Music (Original Score): Volker Bertelmann, All Quiet on the Western Front

Composer Volker Bertelmann accepts Oscar
Volker Bertelmann accepts the award for best original score for All Quiet on the Western Front [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Music (Original Song): “Naatu Naatu” from RRR, with music by MM Keeravaani and lyrics by Chandrabose

Naatu Naatu dance scene
The stars of RRR perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ on stage at the Oscars [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Writing (Adapted Screenplay): Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Sarah Polley holds up her Oscar for Women Talking
Sarah Polley brought home the only win for Women Talking, with her adapted screenplay [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Writing (Original Screenplay): Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Two men gesture excitedly on stage at the Oscars
Daniel Scheinert (left) and Daniel Kwan scored big wins for best screenplay, director and picture [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]

Production Design: All Quiet on the Western Front, with production design from Christian M Goldbeck and set decoration from Ernestine Hipper

A woman waves her hand high, while a man leans over to pose
Ernestine Hipper, left, and Christian Goldbeck celebrate a production design win for All Quiet on the Western Front [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP Photo]

Short Film (Animated): Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

Two men hold their Oscars perpendicular to one another
Charlie Mackesy, left, and Matthew Freud pose with the award for best animated short [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Short Film (Live Action): Tom Berkeley and Ross White, An Irish Goodbye

Two men pose for a selfie
Tom Berkeley, left, and Ross White attend the Governors Ball after their win for live action short [John Locher/AP Photo]

Sound: Mark Weingarten, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor, Top Gun: Maverick

Five men hold out their Oscars
Mark Weingarten (from left), James H Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor celebrate a win for Top Gun: Maverick [Jordan Strauss/Invision and AP]

Visual Effects: Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett, Avatar: The Way of Water

Eric Saindon, from left, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the award for best visual effects
Eric Saindon (from left), Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett and Joe Letteri accept the only Oscar for Avatar: The Way of Water [Chris Pizzello/AP Photo]
Source: Al Jazeera