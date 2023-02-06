Beyonce breaks Grammy record as Harry Styles takes best album

The Recording Academy, which organises the Grammy’s, has been trying to diversify its membership amid criticism.

Pop superstar Beyonce has broken the record for most career wins at the Grammy Awards even as she was pipped to the post for the night’s top prizes, including the coveted Best Album, which went to British singer Harry Styles.

Beyonce picked up four Grammys, including the Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32, surpassing the 31 prizes won by the late classical conductor Georg Solti.

“I am trying not to be too emotional. I am trying just to receive this night,” Beyonce said at the ceremony on Sunday. “I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.”

The 41-year-old paid special tribute to the queer community, who she credited with inventing the genre she celebrated in her historically-layered record that pays homage to pioneers of funk, soul, rap, house and disco.

Styles, who made his name with boyband One Direction, won the Grammy for his third album Harry’s House which also secured him the Best Pop Vocal Album.

“This doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice,” he said as he collected the Grammy. He performed his single As It Was during the ceremony, decked head to toe in silver lame.

Lizzo took home the Grammy for Record of the Year – the award honouring overall performance of a song – for her single About Damn Time, beating out a crowded field that included Beyonce and Adele.

“We are good inherently,” she said through tears in a speech that brought the audience to its feet. “And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself.”

“I promise you, you will find people, you will attract people in your life who believe in you and support you.”

The show was broadcast live on the CBS network and streaming service Paramount+.

Honourees were chosen by about 11,000 members of the Recording Academy, which has faced complaints that it has not given Black talent proper recognition.

The organisation has been working to diversify its membership in recent years.