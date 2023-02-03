Texas man arrested for allegedly stealing monkeys from Dallas Zoo

The zoo has added extra security after the theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys, both of which have been recovered.

A man accused of pilfering a pair of primates from a zoo in the United States has been apprehended, police say.

Law enforcement officials in the city of Dallas, Texas, said in a blog post on Friday that a 24-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly stealing two emperor tamarin monkeys from the local zoo, which has recently experienced a string of bizarre incidents, including animal disappearances and breached enclosures.

Both monkeys were recovered on Tuesday and returned to the zoo.

“Emperor tamarin monkeys, Bella and Finn, were so happy to snuggle into their nest sack here at the Zoo last night!” the Dallas Zoo said in a Twitter post on Wednesday. “Our vet and animal care teams have said, beyond losing a bit of weight, they show no signs of injury.”

Police said the suspect, named Davion Irvin, has been charged with six counts of animal cruelty and is being held in the county jail. The Associated Press, however, reported that jail records put the number of charges at five. Irvin’s bail has been set at $25,000.

Police also said there is an ongoing investigation into the strange occurrences that have taken place at the zoo recently and that more charges are possible.

On January 13, workers discovered that someone had used a cutting tool to open the enclosure of a clouded leopard named Nova. The leopard was discovered the same day on zoo grounds and returned to her enclosure.

An endangered lappet-faced vulture was later found dead at the zoo under what officials described as “suspicious” circumstances.

On Monday, the monkeys Bella and Finn were also reported missing, with the zoo saying their habitat appeared to have been “intentionally compromised”.

Law enforcement later posted a picture of the suspect in their disappearance, asking the public for help identifying him. Irvin was detained on Thursday after being spotted at a local aquarium.

“Dallas Police received a tip Irvin was seen at the Dallas Aquarium near animal exhibits,” police said in a statement.

Dallas Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured individual. Detectives are looking to speak with the man in regard to the two tamarin monkeys missing from the Dallas Zoo.

Anyone with information- call 214-671-4509. pic.twitter.com/VVvvHFAdgJ — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) January 31, 2023

A tip also led authorities to the two monkeys, who were discovered in the closet of a vacant home in the city of Lancaster, about 25km (15 miles) south of the zoo.

The emperor tamarin is a small monkey with long whiskers and is named for its resemblance to the German emperor Wilhelm II, who is also known for his elaborate facial hair.