Oman joins Saudi in opening its airspace for Israeli carriers

Israeli airlines can now fly over Oman after the Gulf nation opened its airspace for all carriers that meet the civil aviation authority’s requirements.

Israel’s foreign minister Eli Cohen on Thursday thanked Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said for the decision which will shorten flight times to Asia.

“It’s an historic and significant decision for the Israeli economy and the Israeli traveller,” Cohen said.

Last year Saudi Arabia allowed Israeli airlines to use its airspace but because Omani airspace was closed, Israeli carriers could not use the route to fly to Asia. The Saudi Arabian decision came after United States President Joe Biden visited the region last year.

Flight from Israel to Asian destinations such as Thailand and India would be shortened by at least two hours.

Israel and Oman have no diplomatic relations, but the Gulf state seemed to have been less reluctant in publicising its relations with Israel. In 2018, the late Sultan Qaboos received Netanyahu in Muscat.

Oman was one of the first countries to congratulate the UAE and Bahrain, who established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020.