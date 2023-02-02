Turkey summons Norwegian ambassador over Quran protest permission

Erling Skjonsberg is the latest Western ambassador to be summoned by Turkey over a Quran-related protest.

Turkey’s foreign ministry has summoned Norway’s Ambassador Erling Skjonsberg over the Norwegian authorities’ permission for a protest in which demonstrators plan to desecrate the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

“Upon learning that there will be an attack against our holy book, the Quran, in Norway tomorrow, the Norwegian ambassador to Turkiye [Turkey] has just been summoned to our ministry,” a Turkish diplomatic source told Anadolu Agency on Thursday.

“[Norway’s] approach not to prevent the planned provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime … is unacceptable and we expect this act not to be allowed,” the source added.

The incident comes on the heels of a protest in Sweden’s capital last month near the Turkish embassy, where far-right Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludan burned a Quran.

Turkey denounced Sweden for the Quran burning, as well as for a separate demonstration by Kurdish activists supporting the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group that has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and that Turkey, the European Union and the United States have designated a “terrorist” group.

Following the protests, Turkey cancelled a visit by Sweden’s defence minister aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to its NATO membership.

Sweden and Finland had made progress towards an agreement with Turkey on the Nordic countries’ admission to the military alliance, but disagreements have cast doubt over the process.

Stockholm on Thursday said it would tighten laws covering membership of terrorist organisations months after an agreement with Turkey on fighting terrorism, which was aimed at overcoming its objections to Swedish NATO membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Ankara’s position on Finland was “positive”, but it was “not positive” on Sweden.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom responded by saying that his country would not compromise on freedom of expression, which was not part of the stipulated pact.

The Nordic countries submitted applications to join NATO on May 18, overturning their decades-long policies of non-alignment.

Norway is a founding member of the NATO alliance, which has 30 members and was created in 1949. In order for a country to join the NATO alliance, unanimous approval of all members is required.