NFL’s GOAT Tom Brady retires again, this time ‘for good’

Tom Brady, the American football quarterback considered by many to be the most accomplished player of all time, has announced he is “retiring for good”, capping off a 23-year professional career.

Brady made the announcement in a Twitter video on Wednesday, saying “Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream.”

Brady has had a storied career in the United States’ National Football League (NFL), winning seven Super Bowl championship games, more than any other player. He also holds a host of other records.

He had announced he was retiring last year, only to return for another more season.

“I really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me – my family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors,” he said in Wednesday’s video.

Brady played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, leading them to a Super Bowl win that year, his seventh. He was named the most valuable player in five of those games.