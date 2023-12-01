Who’s attending COP28 in Dubai — and who’s giving it a miss?

Modi, Sunak, Macron and multiple Middle Eastern leaders are there. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are likely skipping it.

More than a hundred world leaders are expected to attend the United Nations’ annual climate summit, COP28, which started in Dubai on Thursday and will continue until at least December 12.

On Thursday, King Charles III addressed the conclave, as did Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At COP28, government representatives and climate experts will participate in negotiations around climate change mitigation while they also assess each country’s progress in recent years, amid growing worries that world leaders remain too slow to respond to the crisis.

Here is what we know about some of the prominent figures who are attending or skipping.

Europe and USA

Britain’s King Charles III

United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

French President Emmanuel Macron

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf

Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Council President Charles Michel

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

United States Vice President Kamala Harris

US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Middle East

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas

Jordan’s King Abdullah II

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

President of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed Younes Menfi

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous

Asia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

Indonesian President Joko Widodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Africa

Senegalese President Macky Sall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kenyan President William Ruto

Latin America

Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Colombian President Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego

Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena

Others

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi

World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Former CEO of Microsoft Bill Gates

Not attending

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen will not be attending the summit due to the war in Gaza. This year’s Israeli delegation has only 28 members, a sharp drop from the 1,000-member group the Ministry of Foreign Affairs planned to send.

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, presidents of the world’s largest emitting countries, agreed to cooperate on addressing climate change at a rare meeting in November. However, neither of them are expected to attend COP28. Harris is representing the US after pushback over Biden’s absence.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will also not be attending, despite receiving an invitation from Emirati leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pope Francis cancelled his attendance two days before the summit due to flu and lung inflammation. He would have been the first pontiff to address the summit.