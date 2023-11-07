Portugal prime minister Antonio Costa resigns amid corruption investigation

Prosecutors earlier arrested Costa’s chief of staff and named Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as a formal suspect in a corruption probe.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has said he is resigning amid an investigation into into alleged irregularities committed by his administration in handling lithium mining and hydrogen projects in the country.

Costa announced the decision in a televised statement after meeting President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old Costa, Portugal’s Socialist leader since 2015, defended his innocence.

“I totally trust the justice system,” he said.

Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is expected to accept his resignation.

Prosecutors earlier named Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba as a formal suspect and detained Costa’s chief of staff. The opposition has demanded that the government step down with immediate effect.

Costa said in a nationally televised address that “in these circumstances, obviously, I have presented my resignation to the president of the republic.”

This is a developing story. More soon.