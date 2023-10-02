BREAKING,
News

Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in medicine

The duo win the prestigious prize for the research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19.

Breaking News logo for Al Jazeera
(Al Jazeera)
Published On 2 Oct 2023

Hungarian-born Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman of the US have won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19, made by Pfizer and Moderna, the awarding body said.

More to follow.

Source: News Agencies