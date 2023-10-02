BREAKINGBREAKING,
Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman win Nobel Prize in medicine
The duo win the prestigious prize for the research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19.
Published On 2 Oct 2023
Hungarian-born Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman of the US have won the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research that led directly to the first mRNA vaccines to fight COVID-19, made by Pfizer and Moderna, the awarding body said.
