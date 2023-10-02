Huge fire engulfs police complex in Egypt’s Ismailia

A huge fire has erupted at a police complex in the Egyptian city of Ismailia.

Videos on social media showed flames soaring from the city’s security directorate early on Monday morning, and it appeared the building’s main facade had collapsed.

Two witnesses told the Reuters news agency fire engines had been sent to the scene but appeared to be struggling to contain the blaze. Some people were seen being brought out but it was not clear whether there were any casualties.

The cause for the blaze was not immediately known.

حريق ضخم يلتهم مديرية أمن الاسماعيلية

يارب سلم pic.twitter.com/DnW5IEVPOW — mohamed el kholy (@MElKholy) October 2, 2023

Translation: A huge fire engulfs the Ismailia Security Directorate.

More soon…