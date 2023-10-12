Israel cripples Syria’s two main airports in strikes: Syrian state media

Damascus and Aleppo airports knocked out of service in Israeli attacks, state news agency SANA says.

Israel has launched missile strikes on Syria’s two main airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo, knocking both out of service, Syrian state media has said.

The “simultaneous” attacks damaged landing strips in the two airports, “putting them out of service,” state news agency SANA said on Thursday, citing a military source.

No one was injured in the attacks, SANA said, quoting the unnamed military source.

Syrian air defences were activated in response to the attacks on both airports, television channel Sham FM said.

The Israeli military, which does not typically comment on its operations, did not release any immediate statement on the attacks.

The attacks would Israel’s first strikes on Syria since Hamas carried out its largest attack on Israel in decades on Saturday.

Israel has for years carried out attacks on targets in Syria, including the country’s main airports, as part of operations believed to be aimed at disrupting Iranian supply lines.

In May, Israeli air raids struck Aleppo airport, killing three people and putting the facility out of commission, SANA reported.

Syrian and Iran are close allies and Tehran’s influence has deepened since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that began in 2011. Syria has denied that Tehran has an extensive military presence in the country.

The latest strikes on Syria come a day before Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to visit the country.

Israel has vowed to eradicate Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for the armed group’s multi-pronged attack inside Israel over the weekend.

Tehran has celebrated Hamas’ attack but denied any involvement in its planning or execution.

More than 1,300 people were killed and 3,000 injured in the Hamas attack inside Israel, according to Israeli officials.

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza has killed more than 1,300 Palestinians and left more than 5,600 others injured.