Afghanistan hit by second strong earthquake in days

6.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Herat province days after deadly quakes killed more than 2,400.

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake has struck western Afghanistan, just days after a series of deadly quakes left more than 2,400 people dead.

The latest earthquake struck an area near Herat, the capital of Herat province, early on Wednesday morning, local time.

The office of Herat’s governor said there had been “huge losses” in districts near areas that had been flattened by earlier quakes.

At least 80 people have been injured and a landslide has blocked the main Herat-Torghundi highway, The Associated Press reported, quoting Ministry of Information spokesperson Abdul Wahid Rayan.

This is a developing story. More details to follow.