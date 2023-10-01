Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says one of the two attackers blew himself in front of the ministry building in Ankara.

Turkey’s interior minister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in front of the ministry building in the Turkish capital, wounding two police officers.

Ali Yerlikaya said two attackers were responsible for the explosions in front of the Ministry of Interior building. One of them blew himself and the other was “neutralised”, the minister said.

Al Jazeera’s Sinem Koseoglu, reporting from Istanbul, said the explosion took place at about 9:30am (06:30 GMT).

“The security has been tightened around the parliament building and around the Interior Ministry building that are in close proximity.

“Parliament is resuming after its summer break. All parliamentarians, including the president [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], were expected to be at the parliament in the afternoon – around 2pm,” she said.

Koseoglu said it was too early to say who might be behind the attack.

The attack comes as Turkish authorities have been carrying out operations against ISIL (ISIS) members.

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.