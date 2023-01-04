Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 315
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 315th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 4 Jan 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Wednesday, January 4, 2023:
Fighting
- Russia’s defence ministry said 89 servicemen were killed in the Ukrainian attack on Makiivka in the Moscow-controlled parts of the Donetsk region, adding that the reason for the attack was the unauthorised use of mobile phones by the troops.
- A little-known patriotic group that supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine.
- A Russian missile attack destroyed an ice arena in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine’s ice hockey federation said, following earlier reports of a missile hitting the town and injuring two people.
Diplomacy
- Protesters in Germany have called on Berlin to reconsider its support for Ukraine, reflecting the legacy of Soviet ties to Communist East Germany and decades of German dependency on Russian gas.
- French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed that Ukraine “needs our support more than ever”. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said Ukraine can count on long-term support. Putin plans to talk to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday.
- Ukraine and the European Union will hold a summit in Kyiv on February 3 to discuss financial and military support, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said in a statement.
