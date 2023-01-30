Missile hits Kharkiv apartment block, killing at least one

Three people were injured in the raid, and rescue teams are searching for an elderly woman thought to be trapped under the rubble.

A missile has hit an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, killing one, injuring at least three others and causing widespread damage, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Pictures from the scene showed fire engulfing part of a residential building in the country’s second-biggest city.

Syniehubov said on Sunday the attack took place in the city’s central Kyiv district.

“Three people were slightly injured. Unfortunately, an elderly woman was killed,” Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. “Her husband was nearby when the strike occurred and by a miracle suffered no serious injuries.”

Syniehubov told the Suspilne media outlet that rescue teams were searching for another missing elderly woman who could be trapped under the rubble.

“The fourth floor has been destroyed. This is an old building,” he was quoted as saying. “We understand that the second and third floors were heavily damaged. The entire section of the building is no longer fit for habitation.”

Anatoly Torianyk, deputy head of Kharkiv rescue services, said the building was made of wood. He said that there was no indication of further casualties.