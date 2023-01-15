Israel soldier killed in grenade accident: Military

Three others were wounded in the incident, according to the Israeli army, with one said to be in a serious condition.

An Israeli soldier has been killed at a military base in the occupied West Bank’s Jordan Valley after an accidental grenade explosion, according to the Israeli military.

Three others were wounded in the incident on Saturday night, with one said to be in a serious condition.

The explosion took place in the living quarters of the Kfir Brigade training ground, located near the illegal Israeli settlement of Ro’i.

The military said the military police would investigate “the circumstances of the incident” and deliver its conclusions to the military prosecutor.

In 2022, Israel’s military reported six deaths from training accidents.

On Wednesday, a soldier was shot in the leg during a training exercise accident in the Naqab (Negev) Desert.

According to the Israeli military, the soldier was shot during a military exercise at the Tzeelim Base.

Earlier this year, a soldier was killed after an accidental discharge from another soldier’s weapon at Anatot Base near occupied East Jerusalem.

Saturday’s incident comes as Israeli forces continue near-daily raids across the occupied West Bank, which have led to dozens of killings and hundreds of arrests of Palestinians over the past year.

13 Palestinians have already been killed by Israelis in incidents across the occupied West Bank since the start of 2022.