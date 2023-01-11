Golden Globes 2023: Memorable moments and full list of winners

A list of the memorable moments in the Golden Globes and the winners of the 80th annual ceremony.

Hollywood gathered on Tuesday night for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.

After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organiser – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022 but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.

Here are the ceremony’s most memorable moments:

Taking on racism

After a torrid couple of years for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over allegations of racism and corruption, the organisers of the Golden Globes were hoping to redeem themselves this year.

But their chosen host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, came out swinging at the HFPA’s longtime lack of diversity.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” he said. Carmichael said he was taken aback when he was offered the hosting gig by producer Stephen Hill, who is also Black.

Time limit

As usual, nearly every speech tested its allotted time limit.

The whole show, which was supposed to be a tight three hours, overran by 20 minutes, likely due to the speeches.

Producers tried to play happy award recipients the stage off with piano music as they thanked their agents, managers and family.

Will Smith

He wasn’t there, and probably won’t be at any awards ceremony any time soon after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year, but Will Smith provided some of the biggest laughs of the night.

Eddie Murphy, after receiving the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, said: “There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind … Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your … mouth.”

‘The invisible’

Producer Ryan Murphy, who was honoured for his prolific output in television and film, used his acceptance speech to spotlight marginalised people.

“My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture,” he said of his career.

Tom Cruise

Will Smith wasn’t the only absentee who got a roasting, with host Carmichael also taking aim at Tom Cruise, who publicly disowned the Golden Globes as the HFPA was put through the wringer, handing back his three gongs in 2021.

Coming back from one commercial break, the comic arrived on stage clasping three Globes.

“Hey guys, backstage I found these,” he told the audience. “[The] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”

Shelly Miscavige, who allegedly has not been seen in public for several years, is the wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a prominent member.

The full list of winners:

Best Picture – Drama

The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Picture (non-English language)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Actress – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Actor – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Best Original Score

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR

Television

Best Drama Series

House of the Dragon

Best Musical or Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

The White Lotus

Best Actress – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor – Drama

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Musical, Comedy or Drama

Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Supporting Actor – Musical, Comedy or Drama

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird