News|Arts and Culture

Golden Globes 2023: Memorable moments and full list of winners

A list of the memorable moments in the Golden Globes and the winners of the 80th annual ceremony.

Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for best supporting actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for "The White Lotus" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jennifer Coolidge poses with her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for The White Lotus at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]
Published On 11 Jan 2023

Hollywood gathered on Tuesday night for the 2023 Golden Globes, the first major awards show of the season.

After diversity and ethics scandals at the Globes organiser – the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – NBC declined to air the ceremony in 2022 but did broadcast it for its 80th anniversary.

Here are the ceremony’s most memorable moments:

Taking on racism

  • After a torrid couple of years for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association over allegations of racism and corruption, the organisers of the Golden Globes were hoping to redeem themselves this year.
  • But their chosen host, comedian Jerrod Carmichael, came out swinging at the HFPA’s longtime lack of diversity.
  • “I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black,” he said. Carmichael said he was taken aback when he was offered the hosting gig by producer Stephen Hill, who is also Black.

Time limit

  • As usual, nearly every speech tested its allotted time limit.
  • The whole show, which was supposed to be a tight three hours, overran by 20 minutes, likely due to the speeches.
  • Producers tried to play happy award recipients the stage off with piano music as they thanked their agents, managers and family.

Will Smith

  • He wasn’t there, and probably won’t be at any awards ceremony any time soon after slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars last year, but Will Smith provided some of the biggest laughs of the night.
  • Eddie Murphy, after receiving the Cecil B DeMille award for lifetime achievement, said: “There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity, and peace of mind … Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your … mouth.”

‘The invisible’

  • Producer Ryan Murphy, who was honoured for his prolific output in television and film, used his acceptance speech to spotlight marginalised people.
  • “My mission was to take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I long to see but never did in pop culture,” he said of his career.

Tom Cruise

  • Will Smith wasn’t the only absentee who got a roasting, with host Carmichael also taking aim at Tom Cruise, who publicly disowned the Golden Globes as the HFPA was put through the wringer, handing back his three gongs in 2021.
  • Coming back from one commercial break, the comic arrived on stage clasping three Globes.
  • “Hey guys, backstage I found these,” he told the audience. “[The] three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned. Maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige.”
  • Shelly Miscavige, who allegedly has not been seen in public for several years, is the wife of David Miscavige, the leader of the church of Scientology, of which Cruise is a prominent member.

The full list of winners:

Best Picture – Drama

  • The Fabelmans

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Animated Film

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Picture (non-English language)

  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best Actress – Drama

  • Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best Actor – Drama

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
Austin Butler in a tuxedo kissing his Golden Globe. He looks very happy
Austin Butler was named best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis [Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

Michelle Yeoh, in a black evening gown, holds her Golden Globe on stage. She looks happy.
Michelle Yeoh accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy award for Everything Everywhere All at Once [Rich Polk/NBC via AP Photo]

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Supporting Actress

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Supporting Actor

  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Director

  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best Screenplay

  • The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Best Original Score

  • Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

Best Original Song

  • Naatu Naatu by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj in RRR

Television

Best Drama Series

  • House of the Dragon

Best Musical or Comedy Series

  • Abbott Elementary

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • The White Lotus

Best Actress – Drama

  • Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor – Drama

  • Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best Actress – Musical or Comedy

  • Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best Actor – Musical or Comedy

  • Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Supporting Actress – Musical, Comedy or Drama

  • Julia Garner, Ozark

Best Supporting Actor – Musical, Comedy or Drama

  • Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Best Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Best Supporting Actress – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Actor – Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

  • Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Source: News Agencies