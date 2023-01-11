Six injured in knife attack at Paris Gare du Nord train station

The man wielding a knife at Gare du Nord station was shot and wounded by police after he injured six people.

A knife attacker wounded six people in an unprovoked attack in Paris’ busy Gare du Nord train station before being shot by police, the French interior minister said.

The man had attacked several people, including a police officer, with a “bladed weapon” at about 6:43am (05:43 GMT) Gerald Darmanin told reporters at the scene. He said the unnamed assailant was currently “between life and death” in a hospital.

Several passengers and a border police officer were among the wounded, according to officials. The officer was stabbed in the back by the assailant, but was saved by a bulletproof vest, Darmanin said. Another one of the other victims was seriously injured in the shoulder blade and taken for emergency treatment.

Darmanin thanked the police “for their effective and courageous reaction”.

The incident caused train delays at the station, which serves as a hub for trains to London and Northern Europe, in the early morning rush, according to the live departure board of rail operator SNCF.

The attacker’s motive was not immediately clear. France remains on a state of heightened security alert after a spate of deadly attacks since 2015.

In February, another knife-wielding man attacked security forces at Gare du Nord and was killed on the spot.