Premier League postpones fixtures after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Top English football division says the move is meant to honour late monarch’s ‘extraordinary life and contribution to the nation’.

The English Premier League has announced the postponement of its next round of football matches following the passing of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II.

“To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League matches will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game,” the top football division in England said in a statement.

The Premier League added that it would provide further updates regarding upcoming fixtures during the period of mourning “in due course”.

Earlier, the British government had officially declared the start of a period of national mourning and published “national mourning guidance”.

It had said, however, that there was no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures or close entertainment venues during this time, adding that it was at the discretion of individual organisations.

London side Arsenal leads the Premier League with 15 points, after the season’s first six matches.