Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 192
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 192nd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 3 Sep 2022
Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 3.
Energy
- Russia scrapped the planned restart of Nord Stream 1, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the pipeline during maintenance.
- G7 finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details.
- Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said.
Nuclear plant
- Ukraine and Russia traded accusations over each others’ actions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as a team of inspectors from the United Nations nuclear watchdog tried to check the safety of the facility.
- Ukraine’s state nuclear company, Energoatom, said it would be “difficult” for the International Atomic Energy Agency to make an impartial assessment of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant due to Russian interference.
- The fifth reactor at Zaporizhzhia was reconnected to Ukraine’s grid on Friday, a day after it shut down due to shelling near the site, Energoatom said.
- Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said Ukraine’s shelling of the Zaporizhzhia plant was raising the risk of a nuclear catastrophe in Europe.
- Ukraine’s military said it had carried out strikes against Russian positions in Enerhodar, a town near the Zaporizhzhia plant. The announcement was unusual since the military rarely gives details of specific targets.
