Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 192

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 192nd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 3.

Energy

Russia scrapped the planned restart of Nord Stream 1, deepening Europe’s difficulties in securing winter fuel, after saying it had found faults in the pipeline during maintenance.

G7 finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil aimed at slashing revenues for Moscow’s war in Ukraine while keeping crude flowing to avoid price spikes, but their statement left out key details.

Ukraine has sharply increased fuel imports in recent months to overcome shortages which hit the country after the Russian invasion, the economy ministry said.

Nuclear plant