Casualties after blast near mosque in Afghanistan’s capital

At least 4 killed and 10 wounded after blast near Kabul mosque – the latest in a deadly series during Friday prayers throughout Afghanistan.

A blast at a mosque as people streamed out of afternoon prayers killed at least four people and wounded 10 others in the Afghan capital.

A column of black smoke rose into the sky on Friday and gunshots rang out several minutes after the explosion in the city’s diplomatic quarter.

“After prayers, when people wanted to come out from the mosque, a blast happened,” said Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran. “All casualties are civilians.”

The explosion took place in Wazir Akbar Khan, an area formerly home to the city’s “green zone”, the location of many foreign embassies and NATO, but now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

Italian-NGO run Emergency Hospital said it received 14 people from the blast, of whom four were dead on arrival.

The explosion on Friday was the latest in a deadly series at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months. No immediate claim of responsibility was made.

Interior Minister spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast went off on the main road near the mosque and an investigation was under way.

In 2020, the Wazir Akbar Khan mosque was struck by a bomb that killed two people, including the mosque’s prayer leader.