Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 206

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 206th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Ukrainian officials have said they found hundreds of bodies, some with hands tied behind their backs, buried in territory recaptured from Russian forces in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called proof of war crimes.

There was no immediate response from Russia, which denies targetting civilians.

Fighting

Zelenskyy said it was too early to say if the tide of the war was turning and the outcome hinged on the swift delivery of foreign weapons to his country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his first comments on Ukraine’s counteroffensive, brushed off the advances with a smile but warned Russia would respond more forcefully if its troops were put under further pressure.

Ukraine continues its offensive in the northeast while Russia has established a defensive line between the Oskil river and the town of Svatove, protecting one of its few main resupply routes from Russia’s Belgorod region, British military intelligence said.

The head of a pro-Russian administration pushed out by the counteroffensive, Vitaly Ganchev, accused Ukrainians of staging atrocities in the city of Izyum. United Nations human rights monitors will go to Izyum “to try to establish a bit more about what may have happened”, a spokesperson said.

Western sanctions are starting to hurt Russia’s ability to make advanced weaponry for the war in Ukraine, a top NATO military adviser said, though he added Russia could still manufacture “a lot of ammunition”.

Diplomacy