Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 166
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 166th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 8 Aug 2022
Here are the key events on Monday, August 8.
Fighting
- Ukrainian forces again shelled the Antonivskyi bridge in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson, damaging construction equipment and delaying its reopening, the Interfax news agency reported.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said if Moscow proceeded with referendums in occupied areas of his country on joining Russia, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
- The Ukrainian military said Russian forces tried to conduct assaults in six different areas in the eastern Donetsk region over the weekend, all of which failed to gain any territory and were held back by Ukrainian forces.
- Ukraine is investigating almost 26,000 suspected war crime cases committed since Russia’s February 24 invasion and has charged 135 people, its chief war crimes prosecutor told the Reuters news agency.
Grains
- Four ships carrying Ukrainian foodstuffs sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports as part of a deal to unblock the country’s sea exports, Russian Ukrainian and Turkish officials said.
- Pope Francis welcomed the departure from Ukrainian ports of the first ships carrying grain previously blockaded by Russia, saying the breakthrough could be a model for dialogue to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
Zaporizhzhia plant
- Ukraine said on Sunday that renewed Russian shelling had damaged three radiation sensors and hurt a worker at the Zaporizhzhia plant, in the second hit in consecutive days on Europe’s largest nuclear facility.
- The Russian-installed authority of the area said Ukrainian forces hit the site with multiple rocket launchers, damaging administrative buildings and an area near a storage facility.
- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international inspectors to be given access to the plant.
Diplomacy
- UK-based rights group Amnesty International apologised for the “distress and anger” caused by a report accusing Ukraine of endangering civilians that infuriated Zelenskyy and triggered the resignation of Amnesty’s Kyiv office head.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies