Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 187
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 187th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 29 Aug 2022
Here are the key events from Monday, August 29.
Diplomacy, economy
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said on Monday the UN nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way”.
- European Union foreign ministers meeting this week are unlikely to unanimously back a visa ban on all Russians, as would be needed to put in place such a ban, the EU foreign policy chief told Austria’s ORF TV.
- The United States said Russia did not want to acknowledge the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, adding that was the reason it blocked a nuclear non-proliferation treaty deal’s final draft.
- Six ships laden with food left the Ukrainian port of Odesa, the spokesman for the regional administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on Telegram app. Ukraine has exported 1 million tonnes of grains since the UN-backed deal was announced last month, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Fighting
- The UK’s Ministry of Defence said it was not clear how Russia would achieve an announced large increase in its armed forces, but the boost was unlikely to substantially increase its combat power in Ukraine.
- Russian air forces hit workshops at a Motor Sich factory in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine where helicopters were being repaired, Russian state news agency RIA quoted the defence ministry as saying.
- The defence ministry also said Russian forces destroyed fuel storage facilities in Ukraine’s Dnipro region, Interfax news agency reported.
- Reuters could not verify battlefield reports.
Source: News Agencies