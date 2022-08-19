Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 177

Here are the key events from Friday, August 19.

The United Nations chief Antonio Guterres has expressed grave concern at the situation around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, warning any potential damage to the plant would be “suicide”.

Guterres called for the demilitarisation of Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, but his proposal was rejected by the Russian foreign ministry.

The UN secretary-general’s comments came after he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv amid growing fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

Erdogan renewed his offer to act as a mediator. Turkey, along with the UN, has brokered a deal to allow the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports to address the global food crisis.

The UN wants to step up grain exports from Ukraine before winter, Guterres said.