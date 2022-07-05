NATO to sign accession protocols for Sweden and Finland

Despite the agreement in the alliance, parliamentary approval in Turkey can still pose problems for final inclusion as members.

Member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are set to sign off on the accession protocols for Finland and Sweden, days after Turkey lifted its veto against the historic Nordic expansion.

The move on Monday will pave the way for what is expected to be a lengthy ratification process, which must be unanimous among the 30 member states. The next step will be the approval of the two countries’ memberships in the legislative institutions of each member state.

Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO will mark one of the biggest shifts in European security in decades and further increase Russia’s strategic isolation in the wake of its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February.

Erdogan: Turkish threat still valid

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Ankara could still block the process if the two countries fail to fully meet its demand to extradite “terrorism” suspects with links to outlawed Kurdish groups or the network of an exiled religious leader accused of a failed 2016 coup in Turkey.

Sweden and Finland are also expected to lift their restrictions on selling weapons to Turkey.

Tuesday’s expected signing-off by the member states’ ambassadors and permanent representatives bring both nations deeper into NATO’s fold.

As close partners, they have already attended some meetings that involved issues that immediately affected them. As official invitees, they can attend all meetings of the ambassadors even if they do not yet have any voting rights.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned what he described as NATO’s “imperial ambitions”, accusing the alliance of seeking to assert its “supremacy” through the Ukraine conflict.

“With Sweden and Finland, we don’t have the problems that we have with Ukraine. They want to join NATO, go ahead,” Putin said.

“But they must understand there was no threat before, while now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in kind and create the same threats for the territories from which threats towards us are created,” he said.