White House physician says that Biden ‘has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well.’

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again, several days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House has said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug.

White House physician Dr Kevin O’Connor said in a letter on Saturday that Biden “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and continues to feel quite well”.

Biden, who tested positive for the disease nine days ago but then tested negative twice earlier this week, will resume isolation procedures, and his positive test is believed to be “rebound” positivity experienced by some COVID patients, according to O’Connor.

Biden tweeted about his positive case, saying it can happen to a “small minority of folks.”

“I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon,” he tweeted.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Biden will reenter isolation for at least five days.

The agency says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period has not been reported.