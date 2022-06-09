Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 106

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 106th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Thursday, June 9.

Fighting

Russian forces control most of the strategic city of Severodonetsk and are heavily shelling the twin city of Lysychansk, causing major damage, the governor of Luhansk region said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the fight for Severedonestsk was “a very brutal battle, very tough, perhaps one of the most difficult throughout this war,” and said it is “where the fate of our Donbas [region] is being decided now”.

A mayoral aide in the city of Mariupol said 50 to 100 bodies have been found in many of the devastated high-rise buildings that are being searched, calling it an “endless caravan of death”.

Russian forces killed four civilians and injured another 11 in the Donetsk region on Wednesday, the governor said, and the Luhansk governor said attacks killed at least four people and injured six in Luhansk.

Two British nationals and a Moroccan captured while fighting for Ukraine could face the death penalty in one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported.

Russia has launched at least 2,100 missiles against Ukraine since the start of the invasion, according to information collected by Visegrad, a cultural and political alliance of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. More than 600 of the missiles were launched from Belarus.

Diplomacy

Zelenskyy said that Russia will not join negotiations to end the war at present “because Russia can still feel its power”.

The US and China are expected to use the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue summit to discuss the war in Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported.

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal thanked the European Parliament for voting in favour of making his country a candidate for EU membership.

Ukraine filed eight more war crimes cases against Russian soldiers, in addition to three sentences already handed down, adding up to now more than 16,000 opened investigations into possible war crimes during Russia’s invasion.

Moscow’s chief rabbi left Russia after coming under pressure to support its invasion of Ukraine, according to a relative.

Economy