Iran: Khamenei blames unrest on ‘enemies’ of the Islamic Republic

The country’s religious leader accuses the US and its allies of waging a ‘psychological war’ against Tehran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed recent protests in Iran on foreign “enemies” seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

He also said on Saturday that the United States and its allies were waging a “psychological war” against Iran by accusing it of piracy for seizing two Greek ships after the US confiscated Iranian oil from a tanker.

“Today, the enemies’ most important hope for striking a blow at the country is based on popular protests,” Khamenei said, referring to weeklong protests over the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran that killed 37 people last month.

“They hope to turn the people against the Islamic establishment and the Islamic Republic through psychological work, activities on the internet and cyberspace … and by spending money and recruiting mercenaries.”

“But the enemies’ calculation is as wrong as many earlier ones,” he said in a televised speech on the 33rd anniversary of the death of the leader of Iran’s 1979 Islamic revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Arrests over building collapse

Authorities have blamed the collapse of the 10-storey residential and commercial building in Abadan on local corruption and lax safety rules, and say 13 people, including mayors and other officials, have so far been arrested for construction violations.

Protesters, however, say the disaster stemmed from government negligence and entrenched corruption and have chanted slogans against officials, including Khamenei.

Iranians have reported disrupted internet services, an apparent attempt to stop the use of social media to organise rallies and disseminate videos. Authorities have warned people to follow just official media and avoid “rumours” from social media.

The US, which has imposed tough sanctions on Iran, confiscated an Iranian oil cargo from the Iranian-flagged Pegas, which Greece had impounded off its coast in April.

Tehran retaliated by seizing two Greek ships on May 27.

Yet the world’s media accuses Iran of piracy, Khamenei said.

“Who is the pirate here? You stole our oil. We took it back from you. Taking back a stolen good is no theft,” he said.