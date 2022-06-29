US, Iran indirect talks on 2015 nuclear pact not progressing: EU

Indirect talks did not make the progress that ‘the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for’, EU envoy said.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse about how to salvage Iran’s 2015 nuclear pact have not progressed as expected, an EU official said.

The talks in the Qatari capital Doha did not make the progress that “the EU team as coordinator had hoped-for”, the EU’s envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

“We will keep working with even greater urgency to bring back on track a key deal for non-proliferation and regional stability,” Mora said.

The talks started on Tuesday with Mora as the coordinator, shuttling between Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and Washington’s special Iran envoy Rob Malley.

Mora’s comments came hours after the semi-official Iranian Tasnim news agency described the negotiations as having “no effect on breaking the deadlock in the talks”.

“What prevented these negotiations from coming to fruition is the US insistence on its proposed draft text in Vienna that excludes any guarantee for Iran’s economic benefits,” Tasnim said, citing informed sources at the talks.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani issued a statement on Wednesday describing the two-day talks as “being held in a professional and serious atmosphere”.

The US Department of State did not immediately comment.

In 2018, then-US President Donald Trump ditched the 2015 nuclear pact and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran’s economy.

A year later, Tehran reacted by gradually breaching the nuclear limits of the deal.

Across 11 months of talks between Tehran and major powers to revive their nuclear deal stalled in March, chiefly over Tehran’s insistence that Washington remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, its elite security force, from the US Foreign Terrorist Organisations List.