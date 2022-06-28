US kills ‘senior leader’ of al-Qaeda-linked group in Syria

US military says it carried out a raid targeting Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, leader of the al-Qaeda-aligned group, Hurras al-Din.

The United States military says it carried out a raid in Syria’s Idlib province that targeted a senior leader of an al-Qaeda-aligned group.

The attack on Monday targeted Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a “senior leader” of al-Qaeda-aligned Hurras al-Din, while he was travelling alone on a motorcycle, the US Central Command said in a statement.

It added that an initial review did not indicate civilian casualties.

“The removal of this senior leader will disrupt al-Qaeda’s ability to carry out attacks against US citizens, our partners and innocent civilians around the world,” the statement added.

The Syrian Civil Defence, a humanitarian organisation, said in a tweet that a man was killed shortly before midnight after his motorcycle was targeted with two rockets, adding it has transferred the body to the forensic department in Idlib city.