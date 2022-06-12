Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 109
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 109th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 12 Jun 2022
Here are the key events so far on Saturday, June 11.
Fighting:
- In Ukraine’s Mykolaiv region near the front line in the south, the regional governor stressed the urgent need for international military assistance, saying “we are out of ammo”.
- Russian troops are preparing a new offensive against the city of Sloviansk, Ukraine’s military said.
- Kyiv remained in control of the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk where hundreds of civilians are sheltering, according to the region’s governor. Russian shelling caused a major fire at the facility after a leak of tonnes of oil.
- The Russian defence ministry said its air force shot down three Ukrainian warplanes.
- Russian forces are relying on old weapons capable of causing mass civilian casualties as they try to capture regions in eastern Ukraine.
Economy
- Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.9 million cubic metres (mcm) on Sunday, unchanged from Saturday.
- The Sri Lankan prime minister says he is open to buying Russian oil.
- The first 15 restaurants of former McDonald’s Corp will reopen in Moscow on Sunday under new ownership and a new name, “Vkusno & tochka”, which means “Tasty & that’s it”, the company says.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHVrfzPXxGI
Diplomacy
- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Kyiv with his counterparts from France and Italy before the Group of Seven summit at the end of June, German newspaper Bild am Sonntag reported.
- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine “is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all”.
- Kyiv is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals sentenced to death by proxy authorities in Donbas for fighting for Ukraine, a lawmaker said.
- Russia’s foreign ministry said Moscow’s response to a buildup of NATO forces in Poland will be proportionate.
- Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe backed peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv but said China opposed the West’s provision of weapons to Ukraine as well as its sanctions on Russia.
- Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska has opened a centre for Ukrainian refugees in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies