Labour takes key London district from UK’s ruling Conservatives

Loss of Wandsworth for first time in 44 years adds to pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain’s ruling Conservative Party has lost control of Wandsworth, a longtime London stronghold, for the first time in 44 years, adding to the pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ravi Govindia, the outgoing Conservative leader in the borough, said local issues had “counted for nothing”.

“Other events have clouded the judgement of people in Wandsworth – national events,” he told the BBC, the UK’s public service broadcaster.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the Labour win was a “fantastic result” for the people of Wandsworth.

Voters in many parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland went to the polls on Thursday with Johnson’s government feeling the heat from the soaring cost of living, and facing a voter backlash over a string of scandals, including parties held at the prime minister’s office during lockdown.

The Conservatives had controlled the council in Wandsworth since 1978.

London’s Evening Standard newspaper said the party was also worried it could lose control of the Westminster council after Labour picked up the three seats of Mayfair, Soho and Fitzrovia that make up the West End ward.