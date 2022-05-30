Ivory Coast authorities build wall for endangered urban park

Authorities hope the protection efforts will help the park get listed among UNESCO’s world heritage sites.

Concerned about illegal logging and pollution in Banco National Park in Ivory Coast’s commercial capital Abidjan, authorities are erecting a concrete perimeter wall that they hope will preserve its distinctive ecosystem.

Banco spans more than 34 square km (13 square miles) of western Abidjan, making it the second biggest urban park in the world, behind only Rio de Janeiro’s Tijuca National Park.

Some of its wildlife, which includes monkeys, chimpanzees and 500-year-old trees, is considered sacred by locals, and its trails are a haven for hikers and bicycle riders away from the traffic-clogged streets in the city of 5 million people.

But Banco is threatened by pressures from Abidjan’s rapid growth.

Locals illegally chop down trees to build houses and dump their rubbish in the woods, officials say. Parks officials hope to put an end to that.

“In reality, it’s 12km of fencing for a perimeter of 24km because a lot of the boundary has already been whittled away here and there to build urban lots,” said Adama Tondossama, director-general of the Ivorian Office of Parks and Reserves told Reuters news agency.

Tondossama said he hoped the efforts to protect Banco would help it win a place on UNESCO’s list of world heritage sites.

Banco’s groundwater table provides 40% of Abidjan’s drinking water and captures 90,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year. Parks authorities have been working with local communities to head off any misunderstandings related to the wall and emphasise the importance of protecting the forest.

“We must not lose the forest,” said Mesmin Yapo, the deputy chief of a village on the park’s outskirts. “We are in some ways the guardians here.”