Denmark, Scotland detect first monkeypox virus cases

Denmark isolates its first monkeypox patient as Scotland becomes the second part of the UK to detect the virus.

Denmark has registered its first incidence of infection with monkeypox in an adult male who had returned from a trip to Spain, according to the Danish health ministry.

“Health authorities do not expect widespread infection in Denmark, but we are following the situation closely to be prepared for a possible development in the infection situation,” health minister Magnus Heunicke said in a statement on Monday.

The man is currently in isolation and authorities are in touch with any close contacts, the ministry said.

Also on Monday, Scotland announced its first case of monkeypox. In the rest of the United Kingdom, England currently has 20 confirmed cases, according to its latest update on Friday.

The individual infected in Scotland with the virus was receiving treatment for their condition and contact tracing was under way, Public Health Scotland said.

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday the government was looking carefully at the circumstances surrounding the transmission of monkeypox in the country.

“It is basically a very rare disease and so far the consequences don’t seem to be very serious but it is important that we keep an eye on it,” Johnson told reporters.

The viral disease can spread through close contact and is largely found in West and Central Africa. Its cases have been identified in several countries globally.

However, it does not usually spread easily between people and the risk to the British population remains low, the UK Health Security Agency said.

The agency advised on Saturday that high-risk close contacts of confirmed cases should isolate for 21 days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it expected to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expanded surveillance in countries where the disease was not typically found.