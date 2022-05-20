As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 86th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Friday, May 20.

Fighting

Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region has been “completed destroyed” by Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The mission is still “under way” at the Azovstal plant, the deputy commander of the Azov Regiment said as he and other fighters are still inside the steelworks. More than 1,700 fighters have now surrendered, according to Russia.

Thirteen people died and more than 60 houses destroyed in Luhansk as Russian forces advanced towards the regional centre Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, the governor said.

Russian-backed proxy authorities in now occupied Mariupol are not collaborating and fighting with each other, which is likely exacerbated by the evacuation of Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal, the Institute for the Study of War said.

Russian forces are likely to shift focus to reinforcing their operations in the Donbas once they have secured Mariupol, the UK’s defence ministry said.

The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters.

A Ukrainian state prosecutor asked a court to sentence a Russian soldier to life in prison for killing an unarmed civilian who pleaded guilty in the first war crimes trial since Russia’s invasion.

Diplomacy

The West should not expect Russia to continue food supplies if it slaps Moscow with devastating sanctions, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said.

Top US General Mark Milley spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov – their first discussion since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said there can be “no shortcuts” to European Union membership for Ukraine. He is the second EU leader to quash Kyiv’s hope of fast-tracked membership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he is “determined” to block Sweden and Finland’s bids to join NATO, calling Stockholm in particular a “complete terror haven”.

Kherson will “soon become part” of the Russian Federation, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region said.

Russia will fight attempts to steal its assets abroad after discussions by EU leaders to use the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war.

Sweden and Finland joining NATO membership will “strengthen collective security”, US President Joe Biden said after meeting the leaders of both countries in Washington, DC.

Finland said it opposes NATO deploying nuclear weapons or setting up military bases on its territory even if it succeeds in its bid to join the alliance, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called for an urgent ceasefire in Ukraine to enable a negotiated end to the war.

Aid

Biden applauded US Congress for approving a nearly $40bn military and humanitarian aid package for Ukraine.

Washington announced an additional $100m in security assistance to Ukraine including artillery, radar, and other equipment.

The UK has provided more than four million doses of painkillers and antibiotics, as well as personal protective equipment and respirators to Ukraine.

I praise the 🇺🇸 Senate's approval of the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. $ 40 billion is a significant 🇺🇸 contribution to the restoration of peace and security in Ukraine, Europe and the world. We look forward to the signing of the law by @POTUS — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 19, 2022

