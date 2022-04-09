Russia-Ukraine live news: Zelenskyy braces for ‘hard battle’

Ukraine leader says while the Russian threat to the capital Kyiv has receded, it is rising in the east.

Death toll from train station bombing in Kramatorsk rises to 52.

Russia denies responsibility saying missiles responsible for the attack were only used by Ukraine’s military.

Ukraine says more than 4,500 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors.

Russian shelling killed five civilians and wounded five others in two east Ukrainian cities, official says.

YouTube has blocked Duma TV that broadcasts from Russia’s lower house of parliament.

2 mins ago (23:15 GMT)

Russia’s ‘imperial illusions’ must be defeated: Ukraine

Ukranian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak says President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not meet until after the country defeated Russia in the east, which would bolster its negotiating position.

“We are paying a very high price. But Russia must get rid of its imperial illusions,” he said, according to the Interfax Ukraine news agency.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east of the country to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.

38 mins ago (22:38 GMT)

‘Never bullied again’, says UK PM, offering weaponry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered financial and military support during a surprise visit to Ukraine.

At a meeting in Kyiv, Johnson told President Zelenskyy that Britain would provide armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, along with additional support for World Bank loans.

The support aims to ensure “Ukraine can never be bullied again, never will be blackmailed again, never will be threatened in the same way again”, Johnson said.

39 mins ago (22:38 GMT)

‘Hard battle’ coming, Ukraine president warns

Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, Zelenskyy says.

The Ukrainian leader met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, warning in a joint news conference while the threat to the capital had receded, it was rising in the east.

“This will be a hard battle, we believe in this fight and our victory. We are ready to simultaneously fight and look for diplomatic ways to put an end to this war,” Zelenskyy said.

2 hours ago (20:55 GMT)

Ukraine says 4,532 people evacuated from cities

A total of 4,532 people have been evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Saturday, fewer than the 6,665 who escaped on Friday, according to a senior official.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential administration, made the announcement in an online post.

3 hours ago (20:41 GMT)

Five killed in east Ukraine shelling: Donetsk governor

Russian shelling has killed five civilians and wounded five others in two east Ukrainian cities, the local governor has said on Telegram.

“Today, five people were killed after Russian shelling in the region of Donetsk,” the Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram. Four of them died in the city of Vuhledar, and one in the town of Novomykhalivka, he added.

3 hours ago (20:30 GMT)

YouTube blocks Russian parliament channel

YouTube has blocked Duma TV which broadcasts from Russia’s lower house of parliament, drawing an angry response from officials who said the world’s most popular streaming service could face restrictions in response.

On Saturday, a message on YouTube said the Duma channel had been “terminated for a violation of YouTube’s Terms of Service”.

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL.O, has been under pressure from Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor and officials were quick to respond.

