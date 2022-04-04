Grammys 2022: Full list of winners
Jon Batiste won five Grammys, teenage pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and R&B duo Silk Sonic were also honoured.
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was held in the US city of Las Vegas in the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Jon Batiste winning five trophies, including album of the year, We Are.
Others who were honoured include teenage pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and R&B duo Silk Sonic.
Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category.
The music industry’s biggest awards ceremony was initially scheduled to be held on January 31st in Staples Center in Los Angeles but had been postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases.
Here is the full list of winners of the Grammys 2022:
Album of the Year
We are by Jon Batiste
Song of the Year
Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic
Record of the Year
Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic
Best Music Video
Freedom by Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
Summer Of Soul by Various Artists
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Pop Vocal Album
Sour by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Latin Pop Album
Mendo by Alex Cuba
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Rap Album
Call me If You Get Lost by Tyler The Creator
Best Rap Song
Jail by Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties by Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Hurricane by Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best R&B Song
Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
Best R&B Album
Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
Table For Two – Lucky Daye
Best R&B Performance
TIE – Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic
TIE – Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Fight For You by H.E.R.
Best Traditional Blues Album
I Be Trying by Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album
662 by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously by Black Coffee
Best Country Album
Starting Over by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
Cold by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance
You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Younger Me by Brothers Osborne
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Tree Falls by Taylor Eigsti
Best Rock Song
Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters
Best Rock Performance
Making A Fire by Foo Fighters
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Origen by Juanes
Best Alternative Music Album
Daddy’s Home by St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
The Alien by Dream Theater
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Songwrights Apothecary Lab by Esperanza Spalding
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes
Best New Age Album
Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej
Best American Roots Song
Cry by Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Performance
Cry by Jon Batiste
Best Americana Album
Native Sons by Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album
My Bluegrass Heart by Bela Fleck
Best Folk Album
They’re Calling Me Home by Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a
Best Reggae Album
Beauty In The Silence by Soja
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Never Lost by CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album
Believe For It by CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Old Church Basement by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Believe For It by CeCe Winans
Best Roots Gospel Album
My Savior by Carrie Underwood
Best Musica Urbana Album
El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! by Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Best Regional Mexican Music Album
A Mis 80’s by Vicente Fernandez
Best Global Music Album
Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo
Best Global Music Performance
Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab
Best Children’s Music Album
A Colorful World by Falu
Best Spoken Word Album
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis by Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album
Sincerely Louis CK by Louis C.K.
Best Musical Theater Album
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical by Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday by Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
TIE – The Queen’s Gambit by Carlos Rafael Rivera
TIE – Soul by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Best Song Written For Visual Media
All Eyes On Me by Bo Burnham
Best Instrumental Composition
Eberhard by Lyle Mays
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Meta Knight’s Revenge by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
To The Edge Of Longing by Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock
Best Recording Package
Pakelang by 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition by George Harrison
Best Album Notes
The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 by Louis Armstrong
Best Historical Album
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) by Joni Mitchell
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Judith Sherman
Best Remixed Recording
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) by Deftones
Best Immersive Audio Album
Alicia by Alicia Keys
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Chanticleer Sings Christmas by Chanticleer
Best Orchestral Performance
Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 by Philadelphia Orchestra
Best Opera Recording
Glass: Akhnaten by The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra
Best Choral Performance
Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ by Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears by Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Alone Together by Jennifer Koh
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Mythologies by Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler
Best Classical Compendium
Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Shaw: Narrow Sea by Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion