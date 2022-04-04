Grammys 2022: Full list of winners

Jon Batiste won five Grammys, teenage pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and R&B duo Silk Sonic were also honoured.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards was held in the US city of Las Vegas in the MGM Grand Garden Arena with Jon Batiste winning five trophies, including album of the year, We Are.

Others who were honoured include teenage pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and R&B duo Silk Sonic.

Pakistani vocalist Arooj Aftab scored her first Grammy, winning a prestigious trophy for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category.

The music industry’s biggest awards ceremony was initially scheduled to be held on January 31st in Staples Center in Los Angeles but had been postponed due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

Here is the full list of winners of the Grammys 2022:

Album of the Year

We are by Jon Batiste

Song of the Year

Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic

Record of the Year

Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic

Best Music Video

Freedom by Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

Summer Of Soul by Various Artists

Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Drivers License by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Pop Vocal Album

Sour by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Latin Pop Album

Mendo by Alex Cuba

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Rap Album

Call me If You Get Lost by Tyler The Creator

Best Rap Song

Jail by Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties by Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Hurricane by Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best R&B Song

Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

Best R&B Album

Heaux Tales by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

Table For Two – Lucky Daye

Best R&B Performance

TIE – Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic

TIE – Pick Up Your Feelings by Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Fight For You by H.E.R.

Best Traditional Blues Album

I Be Trying by Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

662 by Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Alive by Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously by Black Coffee

Best Country Album

Starting Over by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Cold by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance

You Should Probably Leave by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Younger Me by Brothers Osborne

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Tree Falls by Taylor Eigsti

Best Rock Song

Waiting On A War by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Medicine At Midnight by Foo Fighters

Best Rock Performance

Making A Fire by Foo Fighters

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Origen by Juanes

Best Alternative Music Album

Daddy’s Home by St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

The Alien by Dream Theater

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Songwrights Apothecary Lab by Esperanza Spalding

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Skyline by Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver by Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdes

Best New Age Album

Divine Tides by Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej

Best American Roots Song

Cry by Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Performance

Cry by Jon Batiste

Best Americana Album

Native Sons by Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album

My Bluegrass Heart by Bela Fleck

Best Folk Album

They’re Calling Me Home by Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kau Ka Pe’a by Kalani Pe’a

Best Reggae Album

Beauty In The Silence by Soja

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Never Lost by CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album

Believe For It by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Old Church Basement by Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Believe For It by CeCe Winans

Best Roots Gospel Album

My Savior by Carrie Underwood

Best Musica Urbana Album

El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo by Bad Bunny

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! by Ruben Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

A Mis 80’s by Vicente Fernandez

Best Global Music Album

Mother Nature by Angelique Kidjo

Best Global Music Performance

Mohabbat by Arooj Aftab

Best Children’s Music Album

A Colorful World by Falu

Best Spoken Word Album

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis by Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album

Sincerely Louis CK by Louis C.K.

Best Musical Theater Album

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical by Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday by Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

TIE – The Queen’s Gambit by Carlos Rafael Rivera

TIE – Soul by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Best Song Written For Visual Media

All Eyes On Me by Bo Burnham

Best Instrumental Composition

Eberhard by Lyle Mays

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Meta Knight’s Revenge by The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

To The Edge Of Longing by Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock

Best Recording Package

Pakelang by 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition by George Harrison

Best Album Notes

The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966 by Louis Armstrong

Best Historical Album

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967) by Joni Mitchell

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Love For Sale by Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Best Remixed Recording

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) by Deftones

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia by Alicia Keys

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Chanticleer Sings Christmas by Chanticleer

Best Orchestral Performance

Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3 by Philadelphia Orchestra

Best Opera Recording

Glass: Akhnaten by The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

Best Choral Performance

Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’ by Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears by Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Alone Together by Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Mythologies by Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler

Best Classical Compendium

Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Shaw: Narrow Sea by Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion