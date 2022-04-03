Imran Khan asks the president to dissolve parliament and hold an election after the no-confidence motion is dismissed.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the president to dissolve parliament and hold an election after the National Assembly deputy speaker blocked a no-confidence motion.

The deputy speaker declared the motion unconstitutional, saying it was part of a plot by ‘foreign powers’ to interfere in Pakistan’s democratic process.

The opposition, which was hoping to unseat prime minister Khan, has cried foul

Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the joint opposition will petition the Supreme Court against the move.

The opposition believed it had the numbers to remove Khan after several political allies and members of his party switched sides.

Khan has filed a petition in the courts seeking lifetime electoral bans against individuals who defected to the opposition ranks.

No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever completed the full five-year term.

Khan’s cabinet has been dissolved, says the information minister

Here are the latest updates:

17 seconds ago (09:21 GMT)

Pakistan president dissolves national assembly: Statement

Pakistan’s president dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, foiling an attempt by the opposition to the premier from office.

“The President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi, has approved the advice of the Prime Minister,” a statement from his office said, meaning fresh elections must be held within 90 days.

3 mins ago (09:19 GMT)

Pakistan PM calls for parliament to be dissolved, fresh elections

In an address on state TV, Prime Minister Imran Khan said there had been unacceptable interference in Pakistan’s democratic institutions, and an interim government should be formed to hold elections.

“I have sent advice to the president to dissolve the assemblies… We will go to the public and hold elections and let the nation decide,” he said.

“When the advice reaches the president, assemblies will be dissolved which will be followed by the process of setting up a caretaker government,” he added.

3 mins ago (09:18 GMT)

We will petition the court against blocking of vote: Bilawal

Pakistani Opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says the joint opposition will petition the Supreme Court against the move to block the no-confidence vote.

“We have decided to hold sit-in in the National Assembly unless voting on no-confidence motion takes place,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) told reporters.

“We are contacting the supreme court over this violation,” he said.